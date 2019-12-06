Twin Cities leaders say everyone should be proud to live in Bloomington-Normal

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — According to Twin Cities leaders, Bloomington-Normal is the place to be.

The sister cities had its annual State of Bloomington-Normal on Thursday.

Both Mayors and City managers sat on a panel and discussed their future plans for cannabis, transportation and other upcoming projects in McLean County.

“As we explore the possibilities that we have in the community, working closely together with our Twin city partner is critical,” said Bloomington City Manager, Tim Gleason.

The forum is the last of a 4-part series put on by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. In this one community leaders were able to sit down and discuss the good and what they need to improve on.

“There is a lot to offer in the community,” said Normal Mayor, Chris Koos. “We have good jobs in the community, it’s an affordable place to live and there are so many things happening in the community.”

Gleason says the most important thing to come from the meeting, is understanding that the communities need to continue working together to ensure a better McLean County.

