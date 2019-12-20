Twin Cities man found guilty after stabbing woman 105 times

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A Twin Cities man who stabbed a woman more than one hundred times in a Bloomington hotel room, now faces a life sentenced after being found guilty Wednesday.

A 12 person jury found 35-year-old Kyle Brestan guilty, more than two years after he murdered 27-year-old Shannon Hastings, and left her in a room at the Econolodge.

Authorities say it took five days before someone found her body.

The decision came after 9.5 hours of deliberation and Bloomington police chief Dan Donath credits police and prosecutors for their hard and diligent work during the case.

“That’s good for the citizens of Bloomington, and the processes that were in place,” said Donath. “Great work by our detectives, officers and the McLean County States Attorneys Office to come to this resolution.”

Brestan’s sentencing will come in early March. However, he is currently serving a 36-year sentence for possession of child pornography, pertaining to another case.