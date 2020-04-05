Closings
Twin Cities mayor exercise emergency powers to stop the spread of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The twin cities mayors are exercising their emergency powers this weekend. On Saturday Normal Mayor Chris Koos issued an executive order giving Normal police officers the power to disperse groups of 10 people or more.

Now Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner is hoping to follow suit as early as Monday, this after he says he received multiple reports of gatherings in Bloomington that exceed 10 people.

According to the order anyone who violates this could see a fine between $100 and $250.

“The point is to try and get people to try and act more responsibly, and not take things for granted,” said Renner. “Please citizens, everyone, take this seriously and be as careful as possible as we move forward to prevent this virus from spreading too quickly.”

Renner says both Normal and Bloomington’s orders are expected to end when Governor Pritzker’s stay at home order ends.

