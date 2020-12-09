Twin Cities mayors may penalize businesses that violate Restore Illinois Plan

Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Earlier in the day Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories, including a stay-at-home advisory, and an order suspending all alcohol sales in bars, restaurants or catered events during the night before Thanksgiving. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

TWIN CITIES, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders in Normal are considering imposing fines on businesses who are failing to adhere to the Restore Illinois Plan.

During a work session Monday night, town staff presented the council with the idea of creating an ordinance that would penalize violators or reward compliance.

Leaders say they have heard from several community members about venues who are ignoring the mitigations created by the governor, and they want a level playing field for all.

“Council members have expressed they want to show that they are responsive to the businesses and citizens that they’ve heard from, on both sides on the issue,” said Cathy Oloffson, Communications Specialist for Normal. “The reality is there is probably not an answer that is going to make everyone happy.”

However, Normal Mayor Chris Koos says, nothing will be set in stone unless Bloomington city leaders agree.

“We want to make sure that people understand we are trying to promote compliance,” said Renner. we aren’t trying to nitpick people, we know that this is a tough time, but it’s very serious

Normal Town staff will begin creating the ordinance, the council will vote on the item at their December 21st meeting.