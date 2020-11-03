Twin Cities mayors plan to appeal Pritzker’s newest restriction decision

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Soon bars and restaurants in Illinoi’s Region 2 (Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, McLean and 16 other counties) will be faced with major restrictions, prohibiting indoor dining and re-introducing capacity limits. On Sunday Governor J.B Pritzker announced the restrictions are the result of the region’s positivity rate being above 8% for three consecutive days.

No indoor dining, reservations only, a 25% capacity limit and all establishments must be closed by 11 p.m., those are just a few of the many restrictions Governor pritzker is laying out for all bars and restaurants in region 2.

A decision both twin cities mayors say came as a surprise.

“These restaurants have done what they’ve been asked to do,” said Bloomington Mayor Renner. “And now they feel like the rug has been pulled out from under them, I don’t blame them, I’d be mad, I’m mad as Mayor.”

Renner says he and Mayor Koos will now be working together, turning their attention on trying to devise a plan to reverse the governor’s decision.

“Mayor Koos and I, and the Chairman of the McLean County Board, are going to be writing a letter to the governor explaining why we believe our situation is different,” he said.

“The current criteria is rolling rates of positivity,” said Koos. “We are not taking into account ICU beds, regular hospital beds, and ventilators. I think that needs to be a part of the equation, and we are going to make that appeal to the Governor.”

The two tried a similar approach when the pandemic first hit, but were met with a roadblock when Pritzker rejected their appeal.

The restrictions are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4th.

