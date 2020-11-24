Twin Cities municipal ballots are finalized

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Only three people will be competing for the mayoral position, after candidate Nick McClintock dropped out over the weekend.

The seat currently held by Tari Renner will be between, Mike Straza, Jackie Gunderson, write-in Misty Metroz, and current councilman Mboka Mwilambwe. Mboka currently holds the seat for Ward 3 on the council a position that will now be between Derek Mead, Sheila Montney and Willie Holton Halbert.

Ward 7 is also up for grabs after former councilman Scott Black resigned earlier this year, that race will be between Mollie Ward, who is currently serving in his place, Daniel Freburg, Kelby Cumpston, June Peterson-Middlebrooks, and Coretta Jackson.

Other contested races include Ward 5 and Ward 9. (Ward 5, Nick Becker vs. Patrick Lawler. Ward 9, Jim Fruin vs. Tom Crumpler)

Ward 1 incumbent Jamie Mathy is running unopposed.

In Normal, Mayor Chris Koos will face off against Marc Tiritilli for the second straight time.

However, the town functions at-large, and there will only be three open seats this election cycle. The nine candidates competing for those vacancies will be Albert (A.J.) Zimmerman, Steve Harsh, Brad McMillan, Chemberly Cummings, Scott Preston, Kevin McCarthy, David Paul Blumenshine, Karl Sila, Donna Toney.

The top 3 vote getters being chosen to fill the vacancies.