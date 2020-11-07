Twin-cities neighbors encouraged to support local business

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With the start of November, the Bloomington Economic Development Department is reminding neighbors just how important shopping local is this holiday season.

“These are the businesses that support tee-ball teams and all of our kids fundraisers and our non-profit fundraisers all throughout the year, so this really for us was an opportunity to highlight them,” said downtown development specialist Samantha Mlot.

The “November First Friday” incentive hopes to get the attention of members of the community to put their dollars back into the local economy.

Jamie Mathy, owner of Red Raccoon Games downtown Bloomington, says when customers shop local, their cash cycles back into the local economy, ultimately helping small business across the twin-cities stay afloat.

“Statistics say that for every dollar spent at a local store, 67% of that dollar stays in the community and gets re-spent in the community as well,” said Mathy.

He says while there is a convenience to shopping online, you can often do so with local businesses.

“After the shut-downs earlier this year, most local businesses have their own website, you can still shop local and shop from your house and just go to the website of the local businesses,” said Mathy.

Julie Kubsch, owner of Specs Around Town, says that running a small business gives her the opportunity to keep customer’s safety in mind. She says during the pandemic, customers should feel safe, and smaller local businesses have more leeway to do that.

“The size of our space, we’ve instituted an appointment system, people feel safe when they come in, they know it’s their time that we’ve set aside just to work with them and they know its not gonna be a lot of people in the shop when they visit,” said Kubsch.

On November 28th, Bloomington’s Small Business Saturday celebration kicks off. It’s a month long celebration giving incentives to the community to shop local, including special promotions offered on Saturdays through December 24th.

