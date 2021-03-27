Twin-Cities organization hosts “Doggie Easter Egg Hunt”

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Some dog owners in the Twin-Cities celebrated Easter early and had fun on Sunday with their furry friends.

The Bloomington-Normal Jaycees hosted a ‘Doggie Easter Egg Hunt’, with the event’s proceeds benefitting local animal shelters to help more pets.

For just $5, dog owners could let their four-legged friends fetch Easter eggs with treats inside, and take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Event organizers said it was a good opportunity to raise funds, and let local dog owners get some time to enjoy the warm weather.

“We just tried to get the dog members in the community together, and raise money for the Humane Society or different shelters here in town. It’s been a long year, so it’s nice to see people out and about outside again,” said organizer Emily Moody.

Even with some rain, Moody said the event was fun to host and is glad it could help raise funds for local animal shelters.