Twin-Cities organizations looking to provide 2,500 Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Twin-Cities, Home Sweet Home Ministries, Midwest Food Bank, and Thrivent Financial are partnering along with several local churches with the goal of distributing 2,500 Thanksgiving dinner meals to families in need.

It’s part of the annual Big Give initiative.

“These 2,500 boxes are gonna go to families and households in need right here in McLean County just the week before Thanksgiving to ensure they’ve got a great opportunity to have a reason to give thanks this Thanksgiving,” said Tara Ingham, Executive Director at Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal.

She said while Thanksgiving is a few months away, collecting now gives them time to make sure they have all the supplies they need.

“It’s September and we’re already thinking about Thanksgiving. I know that the standard consumer is not really thinking about buying the turkeys and the stuffing and everything else that’s needed for a typical American Thanksgiving meal, but this prep work has to take place in September so that we can accurately prepare for Thanksgiving in November,” said Ingham.

And, they’re still looking for donations.

“One of the best ways that people can help is to either visit the Hy-Vee location in Bloomington-Normal or the Schnucks locations. Both stores are adequately prepared with stock to be able to purchase the items that go into these boxes, and they have the list there for you,” said Ingham.

Matt Burgess with Home Sweet Home Ministries said being able to provide families with a meal who might not be able to have one otherwise makes the initiative special.

“There isn’t anything that’s more traditionally American of family and togetherness than Thanksgiving. And to be able to provide that opportunity for so many thousands of people is just a really special, special effort,” said Burgess.