Twin-Cities pizza pub fined for defying governor’s COVID-19 mitigations

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — At tonight’s special meeting of the liquor commission, The Normal Town Council hit Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub, with a more than $1700 fine.

On top of this, the pizza pub is to pay nearly $2500 in court costs for a hearing officer, and a court reporter.

Council members debated over whether or not to implement fines for the pizza pub, with council member Kevin McCarthy saying he spoke with other restaurant owners, who wanted to see fines imposed.

“All the businesses I spoke to, all the restaurants, similar businesses, not random businesses but similar businesses I spoke to, favored some consequences for non compliance, so everybody would play by the same rules. that’s what they wanted,” said McCarthy.

Because The Town of Normal is waiving liquor license fees for those operating in compliance with COVID-19 regulations, Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub will have to pay to renew their liquor license as well.

Council members Stan Nord and Scott Preston voted against imposing fines for the pizza pub.