Twin Cities police looking for suspects shooting at people with airsoft/BB guns

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington and Normal Police announced they are looking for suspects related to a string of incidents involving airsoft and BB guns Friday.

According to a Bloomington Police Department Facebook post, police are investigating a string of 13 documented incidents over the past few weeks that involve suspects shooting an airsoft or BB-style gun at or near other civilians.

Police said they believe the incidents may be related to a Snapchat game. Police warned that those playing this game could get arrested.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at (309) 434-2963, or Normal Police at (309) 454-9535.