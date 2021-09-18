Twin-Cities residents test their limits with annual Hill of a Race obstacle race

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — People in the Twin Cities tested their limits Saturday with the annual “Hill of a Race” obstacle run put on by the City of Bloomington and Dust2Glory Fitness.

Saturday’s run was open to anyone seven or older. The course offered 30 different obstacles for competitors to overcome, from climbing to strength, and endurance challenges too.

Organizers said bringing the run back after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic felt like overcoming a tough obstacle of their own.

Dustin Webb with Dust2Glory Fitness said the Hill of a Race offered unique challenges that cannot be found anywhere else.

“Obstacles that will challenge you at all ages, from a 200-foot slip n slide to a spear throw, to a multi-rig, things that you are not going to get at a lot of other races, but you will get here, at Hill of a Race,” said Webb.

He said he is thankful to be able to offer the community a fun outdoor activity while keeping people active.