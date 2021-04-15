Twin-Cities restaurants will be highlighted during May’s BN Bites & Brews

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with The Pantagraph, and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, are hosting BN Bites & Brews, a week-long event highlighting local restaurants in the area.

Restaurant week will start May 14th, and go through the 23rd. It’s free for local restaurants to participate, but they are being asked to offer either a discount, a special menu item, or a meal package in conjunction with the event.

Matt Hawkins, one of the organizers, said it’s important to highlight local restaurants, especially with the tough year many have had during the pandemic.

“With so many suffering during the past year with the pandemic, and businesses hurting, we thought it’d be a great way to try to stimulate some economic activity, get people out into the community, go out and support our restaurants who have been so badly impacted by the pandemic, and support the restaurants themselves, the servers, the cooks, the owners of course,” said Hawkins.

Participating restaurants so far include: Avanti’s Italian Restaurant on both South Main Street, and East Empire Street, Carl’s Ice Cream on West College Avenue, Denny’s Doughnuts and Bakery Inc, The Deep End Tap, Fort Jesse Cafe, Grand Cafe, Keg Grove Brewing Co, McAlister’s Deli on Village Lane, Moe’s Southwest Grill on East Empire Street and Bradford Lane, and Pub II.

A chance to win a prize is available to anyone over the age of 18 who buys from a participating restaurant, all you have to do is share a photo of your dining experience on social media, and use #BNRestaurantWeek.