Twin Cities school districts will continue to provide meals in the summer

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — School district leaders at Unit 5 are trying to figure out the when and where of how to provide meals to students this summer.

They say this semester has proven the need for lunches and dinners. They hope to continue to provide the meals, but at this point district leaders are discussing timing and location.

District 87 has operated a summer food service program since 2014. Multiple grab-n-go meals will be available for students on Tuesday May 26th and Thursday May 28th. Leaders say then the summer program will pick back up on June 1st until the August 7th.

Four schools will have the meals available, Bloomington High School, Sheridan Elementary, Irving Elementary, and Stevenson Elementary.

Students will also be able to pick up the meals at two Boys and Girls Club locations. The district’s mobile unit will be providing meals at Holton Homes, Evergreen Place, Second Presbyterian Church and Wood Hill Towers.