Twin-Cities social justice organization says the time for action against gun violence, is now

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Stand Up for Social Justice meets every second Tuesday of the month outside of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, to sponsor a vigil in support of current social justice issues.

This month, they are spreading awareness about preventing gun violence.

Organizer Julie Prandi said while gun violence is an issue nationally, action needs to be taken at the local level, and funding from President Joe Biden’s ‘American Jobs Plan’ will help.

“Some of the money that is gonna go from the Biden Administration, is gonna go to community groups, who are working on preventing gun violence, in a way that is connected to the people in the community, so that people in the community talk to others in the community, and work through their networks in order to stem gun violence,” said Prandi.

Karen Irvin, with McLean County Moms Demand Action, was a guest speaker Tuesday and said gun violence changes lives in a split second.

“People are killed with guns, and they leave a family and a whole universe of friends that are impacted for the rest of their lives,” said Irvin.

She said for the thousands of lives lost every year to gun violence, not enough action is being taken to prevent more people from that same fate.

“Unfortunately, we could have had this stand up for social justice meeting any week in the past year, and we would have been able to point to some sort of gun violence issue that was either local or state, or national,” said Irvin.