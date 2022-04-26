BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday, Prairie Pride Coalition and Equality Illinois hosted an LGBTQ+ town hall, featuring a panel of both Bloomington and Normal mayors, and State Senator Dave Koehler.

Many other local elected and appointed officials were also in the audience.

Dave Bentlin, President of Prairie Pride Coalition, said town halls like these are important for the community.

“We don’t often have these opportunities to talk one on one directly with our elected officials, and as a member of a minority community, we have unique challenges in this community and this gives us an opportunity to relay those challenges to our elected officials,” said Bentlin.

The group discussed Illinois legislation helping members of the LGBTQ+ community, including two bills recently passed in both houses.

House Bill 4430 expands the availability of two drugs that prevent infection with HIV, and Senate Bill 3490 establishes a Commission on LGBTQ+ Aging.

State Senator Dave Koehler said LGBTQ+ health and safety are important to him especially and said he is the parent of a gay woman.

“You just want to make sure that your family members feel that there’s a welcoming state for them, and our communities, really I think work much better when everybody is appreciated and recognized for who they are,” said Senator Koehler.

Also discussed were ways Bloomington and Normal can be more welcoming and accepting of all minority communities, including LGBTQ+ individuals.

Bentlin said he hopes the night offered opportunities to network with officials, and fellow community members.

“We do have the luxury of having mayors and our state senator with us this evening, but we also need people behind the scenes who are doing a lot of work behind the scenes, and a lot of those people were in the audience tonight, so I’m hoping that we’re making a lot of connections and that those people, as well as our elected officials, can help us answer the questions and help us address some of the concerns that were brought up this evening,” said Bentlin.