Twin Cities YMCA offering free emergency childcare

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Many Central Illinois daycares have closed their doors amid the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Leaving essential employees searching for solutions.

With thousands of kids out of school, the Twin Cities YMCA didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand.

It’s offering free emergency child care for essential workers in the community. You don’t have to be a YMCA member to receive the services.

The kids get to burn off some steam and participate in learning exercises.

Leaders at the YMCA say it’s important to engage kids mentally while they’re out of school.

“It is detrimental for students to not be in a place that they have someone who can work with them. So the students that are here right now are growing and able to keep thinking and hopefully when they go back to school they aren’t going to experience the learning slide that so many students experience during the summer, but go back reading better than when they were in school,” said Sarah Tunall, Director of Youth Development at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA.