BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two lucky students in Bloomington’s two school districts got a chance to arrive for school Tuesday and Wednesday morning in style.

Kindergartener Bennett and his sister at McLean County Unit 5’s Cedar Ridge Elementary and Karli and her brother at District 87’s Washington Elementary arrived at their schools in a firetruck courtesy of the Bloomington Fire Department.

Cedar Ridge Elementary student Bennett rides to school in BFD fire truck.

Bennett arrives at school Tuesday morning with BFD.

A firefighter helps Bennett down from the truck.

BFD firefighter, Eric Davison poses for a picture with the class.

Davison speaks with the class about fire safety Tuesday.

“I liked the sirens,” said Washington Elementary student Karli McGee.

Surveys were sent home to Kindergarten families in both districts. Once the teachers received the surveys, they sent them off to the fire department.

One student in the class with the highest survey return percentage was randomly selected for the experience.

“We talked about smoke detectors, then they picked a ticket, and I was the winner,” McGee told WMBD reporters Wednesday.

Karli McGee and her brother were ready for school Wednesday morning. Both arrived in a BFD fire truck.

Surveys were sent home in October as part of Fire Prevention Week, according to Public Information Officer Eric Davison. He said the competition was part of the Bloomington Fire Department’s mission to teach fire safety and prevention.

“All of them were sent home with a survey to their parents that asked just some simple questions; do you have working smoke alarms, would you like to be contacted about installing smoke alarms if you don’t have them,” Davison said.

Davison said “in-house” field trips were an adaption to COVID-19, where firefighters came to the schools instead of kids coming to the fire stations. In October, kids learned basic fire prevention and were shown the firetruck as well as firefighters putting on their gear.

“We want them to know we’re here to help, and they can come to us if there’s an emergency,” Davison said. “Their parents might not be able to get to them in a fire, so we don’t want them hiding in a closet, so making sure they know to be loud and to close their doors, so they block the fire if they can’t get out of their house.”

Davison said Wednesday was one of the lighter parts of being a firefighter.

“The whole way their eyes were lit up, and I could see their smiles even behind their masks, they were so excited,” Davison said.

Karli’s mom, Amber, said it is all Karli and her brother talked about since October. She said Wednesday’s experience is one they will always remember.

“I’m just thankful to the BFD for letting them have this experience, this will be a great memory to have forever,” McGee said.

She said the forms were not only a good learning experience for her daughter, but also for mom (her) and dad too.

“Definitely, it’s good to make us go back and rethink about those plans and make sure the kids are aware of what they do,” McGee said.

The Bloomington Fire Department plans on making the competition an annual tradition for students in both school districts.