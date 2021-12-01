Twin Towers Mall doesn’t sell during auction, negotiations with potential buyers expected to continue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – An auction for the Twin Towers Mall in downtown Peoria came to a close on Wednesday, and it has yet to be sold.

Mike O’Bryan a listing agent with RE/MAX said there was interest in the property both locally and out of state, but it was not sold due to potential buyers not meeting the seller’s reserves.

Moving forward, O’Bryan said there could be negotiations to reach a price the seller feels comfortable with.

Current owner Jeff Graves decided to sell the property after 24 years, citing his age and his recent relocation to Texas.

Starting bids for the Twin Towers Mall auction were set at $100,000.