PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twin Towers Mall in downtown Peoria has reopened after harsh winter weather caused it to temporarily close.

Erik Reader, president and CEO of Illinois Business Financial Services said cold temperatures caused three pipes to burst at the mall on Christmas Day. As a precaution, the building was also closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Reader said the mall was able to get the issues addressed by plumbing and restoration crews.

Businesses at Twin Towers Mall were able to resume normal operations on Wednesday.