WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Parts of Washington from Legion Rd. to School St. were put under boil orders on Thursday and then on Friday, following twin water main breaks in front of CEFCU on Washington Rd.

“One broke, then 24 hours later roughly, another one broke,” said Washington Public Works Director Brian Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse said crews found a softball-sized hole in the water main at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Affected residents and businesses were put under a boil order.

Crews fixed that hole at 12:30 p.m. Friday and the boil order was lifted, but Rittenhouse said they discovered a nearby second hole just a couple of hours later.

“When the crew was coming over here to finish backfilling the main, they noticed about 40 foot to the west, another break,” he said.

The area was put under a second boil order at 4 p.m. Friday. That order was lifted at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Laura Knuth, second assistant manager at Casey’s near School St., said the twin boil orders kept them from serving food and drinks.

“We did have to shut down everything immediately. Anything that ran through water. Any fountains, any coffee, any kitchen [items] … We were able to keep everything else open, but could not serve anything through our water lines,” she said.

Knuth said they were forced to turn away many customers and their business.

“It was hard. We had a lot of hungry people on our hands… We lost two dinners, we lost two breakfasts, we lost two lunches, and that is extremely expensive to our store. We’re just trying to make up for it, and trying to catch back up,” she said.

Rittenhouse said crews began flushing hydrants on April 4, and it could have been a contributing factor to the water main breaks.

“We have some concerns with the pipe. We haven’t had any issues in a very long time here, and having two back-to-backs is some concern. We know we had been flushing hydrants this past week. Sometimes the opening and closing of hydrants can affect water mains,” he said.

Rittenhouse said the city has been proactive about rebuilding roads and the infrastructure underneath. There are two water main replacement projects on the horizon.

The water main on Hilldale Road will be replaced as part of the $500,000 second phase of the Hilldale Road construction project. The High St. water main will be replaced for $150,000, according to Rittenhouse.

The city budget will be presented at Monday’s Washington City Council meeting. The public will have an opportunity to voice comment.