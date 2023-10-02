BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teens were arrested after a shooting incident in Bloomington late Friday night.

According to Bloomington police, at approximately 11:59 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Carle BroMenn Medical Center after a 21-year-old man was driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his back.

Police say 19-year-old Cierra M. Sibley was booked on charges of alleged reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct with great bodily harm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Also arrested was 19-year-old Destiyon A. Anderson, who was booked on two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

“Thankfully, this incident did not have a more severe outcome for the victim and we hope he has a quick recovery,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington Stated. “We encourage the community to utilize our anonymous tip line to report subjects unlawfully possessing firearms and those who are using firearms for illicit purposes.”

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Law at (309) 434-2527 or Jlaw@cityblm.org.