BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two American Idol Alumni will be coming to the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts (BCPA).

According to a BCPA Facebook post, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will be making a tour stop at the BCPA on May 14.

Studdard and Aikens were both finalists in the second season of American Idol.

Tickets are available at the BCPA box office, by calling (309) 434-2777 or going to ticketmaster.com.