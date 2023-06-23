PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Central Illinois veterans groups were awarded grants by the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs as part of a quarterly dispersal of money.

IDVA said Central Illinois Veterans Commission and Freedom Paws Service Foundation were among the seven organizations that received funding. Other groups were using their money to provide job training and employment, behavioral health programs and legal aid.

Central Illinois Veterans Commission was awarded $100,000 to fund supplies and materials for building and furnishing homes for homeless Veterans and their families. Two homes will be built by volunteer veterans.

Freedom Paws Service Foundation was awarded $59,562 to assist vets diagnosed with PTSD by utilizing psychiatric service dogs, particularly Labrador Retrievers. The organization will train and utilize service dogs providing support and assistance to 50 veterans from the Peoria, Chillicothe, and Central Illinois areas.

The grants are funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery program, which IDVA said is the first lottery game in the United States to designate 100% of net proceeds to veterans. Launched in 2006, more than $20 million in grants have been awarded to approximately 400 veterans’ organizations statewide. The Winter Winnings $2 lottery ticket program launches in November and grant applications are accepted throughout the year.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs awards these funds in the form of Veterans’ Cash Grants. On a quarterly basis, IDVA’s Veterans’ Cash Grant Authorization Committee reviews applications and awards grants to groups that have demonstrated proven need. Eligibility is open to government agencies, not-for-profits, veterans’ organizations, and tax-exempt entities currently providing veterans’ assistance or wishing to expand to veterans’ assistance.

Vets Cash only accepts online applications in Amplifund’s new grants management system. You can apply directly here. Click to watch the training video how to apply for grants.

Grantees may apply through June 30, 2023, for a grant start date of October 1, 2023, and ending September 30, 2024.