Two arrested after early Saturday morning shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were arrested after a shooting sent two victims to the hospital early Saturday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, officers were responding to several ShotSpotter alerts near Adams St. and MacArthur Hwy. at approximately 1:12 a.m.

While at the scene officers heard several shots fired south of their location. Peoria officers located a female with a gunshot wound near Adams and Chicago St.

The female victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

A second male victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the hand also arrived at a local hospital via a private vehicle.

Preliminary information gathered by police indicated that a large altercation led to a fight that resulted in shots fired.

Peoria police arrested 25-year-old Andrew McCrimmon for reckless discharge of a firearm and no FOID. 27-year-old Shamir Lindsay was also arrested for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

Both were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.