GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Galesburg residents were arrested Wednesday for allegedly having several weapons and drugs in their vehicle when stopped for a traffic violation.

According to Knox County Sheriff Jack Harlan, Steven L. Wallace, 28, and Heaven L. Sundberg, 24, both of Galesburg, were in a vehicle when it was stopped at about 6:40 p.m. for a traffic violation in East Galesburg.

The vehicle attempted to evade deputies and drove erratically, leaving the roadway and entering a wooded area. At that time, the driver and passenger bailed out and ran, the sheriff said in a news release.

Police dogs from the sheriff’s office and deputies were able to take the passenger, Wallace, into custody at the scene. The driver, Sundberg, was arrested later at an East Galesburg home.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several guns, including assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and some methamphetamine.

Sundberg and Wallace were taken to the Knox County Jail, where they were booked on several charges.

Both Wallace and Sundberg were charged in court with faces charges of armed violence and possession of less than five grams of meth.

Sundberg faces two additional counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. At the same time, Wallace is charged with possessing a weapon by a felon.

According to court records, his bond was set at $25,000, while Sundberg’s bond was $7,500.

Both will appear again in court on June 12 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted of all charges, they could face up to 30 years in prison.