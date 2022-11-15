BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people have been arrested after an early morning altercation led to shots being fired in Bloomington just after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Bloomington Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Locust Street after learning of an incident where shots were fired. They spoke to several people on the scene to determine that an altercation had occurred, during which a gun was fired.

Officers arrested Shikyra Johnson and Robert White after locating evidence that shots had been fired, including a firearm and a magazine.

White was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, felon possession of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/no FOID. Johnson was arrested for aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, battery, aggravated use of a weapon/no FOID, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

No one was injured during Monday’s incident.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still pending investigation. Anyone with information should contact BPD’s Dispatch Center at 309-820-8888.