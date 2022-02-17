GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were arrested for a burglary related to an AT&T store near Knox Square and Volunteer Drive in Galesburg Thursday.

According to a City of Galesburg Press release, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to two burglary alarms to the AT&T store.

During the first alarm at 12:08 a.m. officers found damage to the rear door, but no signs that entry was gained. During the second alarm at approximately 1:34 a.m. officers saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, as well as a person fleeing the scene on foot.

Deputies pursued the fleeing vehicle, which got into a crash in the 2200 Block of Route 34. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested.

The Galesburg Police Department responded to the business, where they found a forcible entry had been made. Galesburg Police K9 tracked the suspect that fled on foot to the Casey’s General Store on Seminary Street, where he was taken into custody.

27-year-old Byron Williams, who fled the scene in the vehicle, has been charged for burglary, theft over $500, criminal damage over $500, aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated reckless driving, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other traffic-related charges.

27-year-old Jameel G. Hughes, who fled the scene on foot, was arrested for burglary, theft over $500, and criminal damage over $500.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional charges can be added.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Galesburg Police Department / Knox County Sheriff’s Department at (309) 343-9151 or Crime Stoppers (309) 344-0044 or www.galesburgcrimestoppers.com.