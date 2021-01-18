Two arrested for illegal drug sales and weapon-related charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police made two drug and weapons-related arrests Friday afternoon.

22-year-old Ransom Fellers and 21-year-old Brandy Collins were arrested Friday by the Bloomington Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

Fellers was taken into custody relating to his unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal drug sales charges.

Following an investigation, police said they found and seized a loaded pistol and numerous controlled substances.

Feller faces six charges including unlawful use of a weapon, an invalid FOID card, and possession of over five grams of meth.

Collins was also arrested during the investigation and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone who wants to leave an anonymous tip can contact the Bloomington Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at (309)-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.