MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday.

According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.

Upon arrival, officers took Todd Palmer was taken into custody. Matthew Lee fled on foot. With assistance from the McLean County K9 unit, Criminal Investigation Division, and a MCSO Aerial Drone Pilot, Lee was taken into custody.

Palmer and Lee were arrested for theft of motor vehicle parts and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Formal charges from the State’s Attorney’s Office are pending.

A third subject was also detained during this incident. Their name and charges are unknown at this time.