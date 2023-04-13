WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in relation to multiple vehicle burglaries in West Peoria.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 24-year-old Tremayne King and the teen were charged with 17 counts of burglary to motor vehicles and 17 counts of criminal damage to property.

The sheriff’s office received multiple reports of vehicle burglaries on March 26 and 27. Multiple car windows were broken, and items were stolen throughout West Peoria.

Tremayne King was taken to the Peoria County Jail. The juvenile was already in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center for other charges.