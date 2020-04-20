Two arrested in Bloomington for large drug possession and sales

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington traffic stop led to the arrest of two Chicago residents for large drug possession and sale Saturday.
A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near W. Washington street and Euclid ave. After officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle officers found over 64 grams of crack cocaine, over 5 grams of powder cocaine, 207 unidentified pills, 254 grams of cannabis, and drug packaging materials.
Rosemary Vortes and Daren Jackson will be charges with:
- MANUFACTURE / DELIVERY / 15 LESS THAN 100 GRAMS COCAINE
- MANUFACTURE / DELIVERY / 30 OR MORE GRAMS METHAMPHETAMINE
- METH DELIVERY/100<400 GRAMS
- POSSESSION OF METH/100<400 GR
- POSSESSION 15 LESS THAN 100 GRAMS COCAINE
- POSSESSION 200>600 PILL ECSTASY
- MANUFACTURE / DELIVERY CANNABIS / 30-500 GRAMS
- POSSESSION CANNABIS/>100-500 GRAM/1ST
Vortes was additionally charged with:
- OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE
- A Mclean County felony Warrant
- A McLean County traffic warrant
- A Macon County felony Warrant
Vortes and Jackson are both being held at the McLean County Jail.
