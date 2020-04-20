1  of  2
Two arrested in Bloomington for large drug possession and sales

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington traffic stop led to the arrest of two Chicago residents for large drug possession and sale Saturday.

A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near W. Washington street and Euclid ave. After officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle officers found over 64 grams of crack cocaine, over 5 grams of powder cocaine, 207 unidentified pills, 254 grams of cannabis, and drug packaging materials.

Rosemary Vortes and Daren Jackson will be charges with:

  • MANUFACTURE / DELIVERY / 15 LESS THAN 100 GRAMS COCAINE
  • MANUFACTURE / DELIVERY / 30 OR MORE GRAMS METHAMPHETAMINE
  • METH DELIVERY/100<400 GRAMS
  • POSSESSION OF METH/100<400 GR
  • POSSESSION 15 LESS THAN 100 GRAMS COCAINE
  • POSSESSION 200>600 PILL ECSTASY
  • MANUFACTURE / DELIVERY CANNABIS / 30-500 GRAMS
  • POSSESSION CANNABIS/>100-500 GRAM/1ST

Vortes was additionally charged with:

  • OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE
  • A Mclean County felony Warrant
  • A McLean County traffic warrant
  • A Macon County felony Warrant

Vortes and Jackson are both being held at the McLean County Jail.

