GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan Jr. announced that two were arrested after a several-month-long investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Police Department and Monmouth Police Department.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing of Galesburg were arrested after investigating reports of kids overdosing on cannabis-infused vape cartridges.

On Aug. 17, at 9:09 p.m., a search warrant was executed at 740 S. Seminary Street, Galesburg, where officers allegedly found

Cocaine

Vicodin

A stolen firearm,

41.2 pounds of cannabis

1,200 illegally manufactured vape cartridges

Cannabis infusion processing equipment

A large amount of U.S. Currency

Wingo and Swing were both taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff Harlan said he has a zero-tolerance stance for those who illegally distribute cannabis, especially to kids.