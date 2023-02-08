LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle in LeRoy on Wednesday.

According to a LeRoy police Facebook post:

45-year-old George E. Woodworth was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing identification, and obstructing justice, and an outstanding McLean county warrant for felony theft.

34-year-old Shayla M. Woodworth was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and two outstanding McLean county warrants for possession of methamphetamine.

A LeRoy officer initially located a stolen white Nissan Rogue at Love’s Travel Stop at approximately 1:20 a.m. The vehicle was reported stolen from Urbana Tuesday.

LeRoy police, with assistance from McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Farmer City Police Department, approached the Woodworths in the vehicle and arrested them.

They have both been taken to the McLean County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by LeRoy and Urbana police.