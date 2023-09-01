PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two males were arrested early Friday morning following a traffic stop attempt by Peoria police.

Quandarius T. Jones, 21, and a 17-year-old boy were both arrested for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting police after fleeing officers.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 12:36 a.m. after the vehicle the two were in ran a stop sign near Thrush Avenue and Sheridan Road. The vehicle was also reported as stolen.

As the driver of the car continued to ignore the officers’ attempt to pull them over, they fled at a high rate of speed and the officers did not pursue them.

Just a short time later, the car crashed into a concrete guard in the 2300 block of Sheridan Road. The officers saw two exit the vehicle and flee on foot.

Officers were able to apprehend the two and they were taken into custody.

Jones was transported to the Peoria County Jail and the 17-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.