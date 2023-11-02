PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man and a woman for multiple alleged gun charges near McClure and Isabell Avenues on Thursday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers responded to a residence at approximately 1:47 a.m. after a caller reported there was a person with a gun.

Officers made contact with several individuals when they arrived, and located five handguns after searching the house. Two of the handguns were reported stolen.

Ambresha A. Campbell, 20, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Tyrese N. Thomas, 25, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and domestic battery.

Both were taken into custody without incident and taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.