PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two men on alleged drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on early Friday morning.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle connected to a wanted person near Griswold and Grinnell streets at 12:12 a.m. Friday

Officers identified the driver as 33-year-old Cody D. Bennett who had an active warrant for his arrest, and detained him. Officers also detained two other occupants who were in the vehicle, according to police.

While searching the vehicle, officers allegedly located a handgun and illegal drugs. Officers also located drugs on the person of one of the passengers, 33-year-old Anthony E. Horton, according to police.

Bennett was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, traffic violations and an active warrant.

Horton was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Both men were transported to the Peoria County Jail. Bennett remains in jail at this time, but Horton has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.