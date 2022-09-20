BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges.

According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

They were arrested for methamphetamine trafficking, possession of methamphetamine (223 grams), and methamphetamine manufacture/delivery.

Members of Bloomington Police Department Vice Unit, Streets Crimes Unit, members of the State of Illinois Drug Task Force 6 and Amtrak Police assisted with the arrest.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Bloomington dispatch at 309-820-8888.