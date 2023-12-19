HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Moved to Wildlife Prairie Park in September after being raised in the upper peninsula of Michigan, Samson and Delilah are two black bears getting used to life in central Illinois.

Anna Lynn, who is the animal curator at the park, talked about getting used to the animals and their behavior.

Samson and Delilah aren’t siblings, but they were raised together. Lynn said they make for an unusual couple in the world of black bears.

“North American Black Bears normally don’t live together in the wild. They come together and they mate and have babies, then go their separate ways. These guys were raised together, so they get along for the most part,” she said.

Samson and Delilah are not the only bears in the park, as there are two others named Molly and T.R. (which stands for Teddy Roosevelt for those wondering). However, they have to live separate as they had issues living together.

Black bears are omnivores, which means they pretty much eat anything. They can run up to 30 miles per hour, so outrunning them probably isn’t an option.

Lynn also described them as “curious” animals who like to gather straw and sticks.

“They will actually drag bedding, sticks and leaves and stuff, from their yard into their den. Sometimes we go in, and there’s just a nest of sticks in there and we’re like, ‘well that doesn’t seem like it’s very comfortable.’ But they’re very smart and intelligent,” she said.

Lynn said they can be quite intimidating, as they’re large animals who will “let you know” if they have a problem. She said they smack the fence and smack their lips, although it’s not as much of a roar as their grizzly counterparts.

On the topic of grizzlies, Lynn said that black bears actually don’t hibernate in the way that other bears do. As they’re mainly in the mainland United States, which doesn’t get quite as cold as Canada and other places you find bears, they don’t hibernate as intensely.

Lynn added that black bears can be dangerous, but making noise usually scares them off.

Black bears are an extirpated animal in Illinois, which means they no longer exist in the state but exist elsewhere.