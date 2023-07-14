BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two men were arrested in Bloomington on Thursday for child pornography charges.

A Bloomington Police press release confirms 49-year-old Wesley Noonan and 23-year-old Brad Carter were arrested in two unrelated cases.

Noonan was arrested for 59 counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

Bloomington Police conducted a narcotics search warrant and found Noonan’s phone contained child pornography. The telephone was transferred to BPD for investigation.

Carter was arrested for 8 counts of dissemination of child pornography and 13 counts of child pornography.

An instant messaging service notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the sharing of child pornography. Detectives obtained a search warrant at Carter’s home and confiscated his phone. More images of child pornography were located.

Chief Jamal Simington stated, “Sex crime allegations are the worst crime type for any child to experience and causes devastation for a lifetime. I applaud the investigative efforts of BPD’s well-trained and diligent detectives. Their focus and tenacity holds sex offenders accountable as we aim to do our part to make justice a reality. I would also like to thank the Illinois State Police, the DEA, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their collaboration in these cases.”

Anyone with further information on these cases is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309)820-8888.