Two Bloomington Police Officers receive an award for saving a fellow officer

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Officers Pippin and Parsley were given a lifesaving award for saving their fellow officer from an overdose.

According to a Facebook post by Bloomington police the incident happened during a vehicle inventory search in April. One officer breathed in an unknown substance, which caused the officer to fall unconscious.

Officers Pippins and Parsley took quick action and administered two doses of Narcan. The Officer regained consciousness shortly after the Narcan was administered and was taken to the hospital.

Officers Pippins and Parsley received the Life Saving Award from the Police Chief earlier this week for their quick thinking that helped save their fellow officer.

