Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Two Bloomington Police Officers receive an award for saving a fellow officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Officers Pippin and Parsley were given a lifesaving award for saving their fellow officer from an overdose.

According to a Facebook post by Bloomington police the incident happened during a vehicle inventory search in April. One officer breathed in an unknown substance, which caused the officer to fall unconscious.

Officers Pippins and Parsley took quick action and administered two doses of Narcan. The Officer regained consciousness shortly after the Narcan was administered and was taken to the hospital.

Officers Pippins and Parsley received the Life Saving Award from the Police Chief earlier this week for their quick thinking that helped save their fellow officer.

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News