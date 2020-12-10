Two candidates ousted from ballots, continuing Peoria mayoral campaigns

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Only five people remain on the ballot for Peoria Mayor after candidates Couri Thomas and Chuck Brown got the boot Tuesday.

However, both candidates said they will continue campaigning.

Peoria County’s Electoral Board ruled both candidates would be stricken from the ballot because they did not meet signature requirements on their nominating papers.

On Facebook Tuesday night, Brown announced he is still running for mayor and is asking voters to write-in his name.

Thomas is not giving up either, but he said there is work to be done in Peoria even if he does not snag the seat.

“It’s not about me having a title, it’s not about me being included and left out the equation of things, but it’s about making sure the right information, the vision, is giving to this community,” Thomas said.

Brown said community members are excited about his campaign, and still hoping he pulls through to win the seat.

“I owe it to myself and the people that are out there campaigning for me to go all the way to the end and achieve the goal,” Brown said.

The remaining candidates on the ballot are Andres Diaz, Chama St. Louis, Sid Ruckriegel, Rita Ali and Jim Montelongo.