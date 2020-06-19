Two-car crash outside of Becks in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – The Chillicothe Police and Fire Department responded to a rollover crash involving two vehicles on the intersection of Beech St. and N Fourth St outside of Becks in Chillicothe.

Chillicothe Chief of Police Scott Mettille said he believes four people were involved in the crash with two in each vehicle. The vehicles involved were a black Chevy Cruze and a silver Toyota truck that rolled over during the crash.

The conditions of the vehicles occupants are currently unknown.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

