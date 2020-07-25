Two Central Illinois businesses temporarily close due to COVID-19

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Multiple positive cases of COVID-19 has led to the closure of two area restaurant/bars.

Facebook posts from Martini’s on the Water in Peoria and Destihl Brewery in Normal say both places have been temporarily shut down. The post from Destihl says an employee has tested postive after some recent travel. The post goes on to say:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close both that location, as well the Beer Hall while we take the time to test our staff, deep clean & sanitize.”

The Destihl post says company owners believe the safety of guests and employees comes first and they will update customers on re-opening plans when they become available.

Martini’s on the Water in Peoria is also closed due to positive COVID-19 tests from multiple employees. A post on Facebook from that business says the staff members last worked on July 18 and 20. They are closing to allow other employees to be tested and to clean the facility.

