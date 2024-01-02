PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Not-for-profits in East Peoria and Galesburg will benefit from a state fund designed to help smaller groups.

That’s the word from State Treasurer Micahel Frerichs who announced grants of $182,241 to 10 not-for-profits including Junior Achievement of Central Illinois which is based in East Peoria and the VNA Community Services in Galesburg.

Both of those groups will get $20,000 from the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund which assists small nonprofits with annual budgets of $1 million or less. The fund’s money comes from filing fees that nonprofits pay when registering as a corporation in Illinois – and not from personal or property tax dollars.

“Small nonprofit organizations perform an important service to individuals and communities by lending a hand to people in need,” Frerichs said. “I’m proud that my office can support the commendable work of these nonprofits through the Charitable Trust program.”

The stabilization fund comes from the Charitable Trust which help nonprofits fulfill their missions to help people by providing food, housing, and workforce and economic development assistance.

For this grant cycle, the office said, money was given to groups in two categories: organizations with food programs and organizations with workforce and economic development programs.

The next cycle will run from Jan. 1 to March 31 and will award grants to nonprofit charitable programs in two categories: food assistance and housing assistance. An independent 11-member committee, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund, selects the grant recipients. The maximum award amount is $20,000 for each organization.

Grant applicants located in an area where pervasive poverty, unemployment and economic distress exist will be given special attention. Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.

Since being established in 2017, the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund program has awarded 211 grants — totaling nearly $4.3 million — to 183 nonprofit organizations that have helped tens of thousands of people.