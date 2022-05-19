PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Central Illinois Tumbling and Trampoline (CITT) athletes have been chosen to represent Team USA in Italy in May.

Competing in the Rimini World Cup is 16-year-old Jill Papenhause and 14-year-old Amelia Gasper.

They will both complete two passes, doing flips and tricks down the long floor. The goal is to make it to prelims, or the top eight, and compete again to be in the top three, where the girls can earn a medal.

“I just really love the travel and just the whole experience. I just want to do my best and take it all in and enjoy the experience,” said Papenhause.

Papenhause has been tumbling since she was six years old. At the age of seven, she joined CITT’s team.

She has previously represented Team USA in Russia, Japan and Azerbaijan. In Baku, Azerbaijan, she made it into the finals and finished in 5th place.

“I’m excited to meet people from around the world because I’ve never been to an international competition before, so I’m pretty excited about that,” said Gasper.

Gasper has been tumbling since she was four years old and has won four national titles.

Although Gasper has been selected to compete internationally in the past, this will be her first time traveling with the USA delegation.