1  of  2
Breaking News
Pritzker suspends in-person learning at schools for the rest of academic year as COVID-19 cases increase Peoria County will likely close Heddington Oaks by end of 2020
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Two children under the age of 10 test positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two children under the age of 10 have been diagonsed with COVID-19 in McLean County.

Sunday the McLean County Health Department said the children contracted the virus from a household member who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The County has 85 confirmed cases and three deaths. Seventy-two people have fully recovered and eight are isolating at home.

The county has received about 1,600 test results as of Sunday.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News