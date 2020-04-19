Two children under the age of 10 test positive for COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two children under the age of 10 have been diagonsed with COVID-19 in McLean County.
Sunday the McLean County Health Department said the children contracted the virus from a household member who previously tested positive for COVID-19.
The County has 85 confirmed cases and three deaths. Seventy-two people have fully recovered and eight are isolating at home.
The county has received about 1,600 test results as of Sunday.
