WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been arrested for possession of a controlled substance after a search warrant was executed Tuesday morning.

Michael E. Kennedy, 62, and Gary C. Colclasure, 51, were arrested after the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Multi County Narcotics Group and the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team, searched 1947 Madison St in Lowpoint, IL at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition to the two arrests, deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and suspected crack cocaine, as well as $9,878.00.

Kennedy was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Colclasure was booked on a single charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Both men have been transported to the Woodford County Sheriff’s office and are being held while they await bond.