Two colorful recipes to try at home

Rainbow Fajita Pasta
All you need:
- 3 chicken breasts
- 1 red pepper, 1 orange pepper, 1 yellow pepper, and 1 green pepper
- 1 onion
- 1 tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tbsp. cumin
- 1 tbsp. garlic powder
- 5 cups 1% milk
- 4 cups pasta
- 1 cup pepper jack cheese
All you do:
- Sauté chicken, peppers, onions, and spices in 2 tbsp. oil until chicken is completely cooked.
- Add milk and pasta to the pan and bring to boil. Simmer for 10 minutes until pasta is well cooked.
- Add pepper jack cheese and stir until melted!
Rainbow Grilled Cheese
All you need:
- 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
- 1/3 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- food coloring
- 6 slices whole-wheat bread
- Smart Balance margarine
All you do:
- Mix cheeses and garlic powder until smooth.
- Divide cheese mixture into different bowls and dye desired colors.
- Spread margarine on one side of each slice of bread and place margarine side down in the skillet.
- Choose which cheese colors to use on your grilled cheese and spread on bread in skillet however you desire.
- Place the other slice of whole wheat bread on the cheese mixture, margarine side up.
- Cook for a couple minutes on each side or until bread is golden brown.
