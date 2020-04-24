Two colorful recipes to try at home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hy-Vee’s registered dietitian Brooke Bisping joins us live via skype with two fun and easy recipes this morning, Rainbow Fajita Pasta and Rainbow Grilled Cheese.

Rainbow Fajita Pasta

All you need:

3 chicken breasts

1 red pepper, 1 orange pepper, 1 yellow pepper, and 1 green pepper

1 onion

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tbsp. cumin

1 tbsp. garlic powder

5 cups 1% milk

4 cups pasta

1 cup pepper jack cheese

All you do:

Sauté chicken, peppers, onions, and spices in 2 tbsp. oil until chicken is completely cooked. Add milk and pasta to the pan and bring to boil. Simmer for 10 minutes until pasta is well cooked. Add pepper jack cheese and stir until melted!

Rainbow Grilled Cheese

All you need:

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup ricotta cheese

1 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp garlic powder

food coloring

6 slices whole-wheat bread

Smart Balance margarine

All you do:

Mix cheeses and garlic powder until smooth. Divide cheese mixture into different bowls and dye desired colors. Spread margarine on one side of each slice of bread and place margarine side down in the skillet. Choose which cheese colors to use on your grilled cheese and spread on bread in skillet however you desire. Place the other slice of whole wheat bread on the cheese mixture, margarine side up. Cook for a couple minutes on each side or until bread is golden brown.

