BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with the robbery and then pistol-whipping of an employee last year in Bloomington, according to Bloomington police.

Terrance T. Jones, 35, of Chicago and Antoine L. Williams, 30, of Bloomington had previously pleaded guilty in McLean County Circuit Court to the single charge of armed robbery in connection with the May 18, 2022, incident at the McLean County Exchange, 2016 Ireland Grove Road.

As they caused “great bodily harm to the employee,’ the two must serve at least 85% of their sentence which is at least 25 years. It was unclear from the post when the men were sentenced. From online court records, it appears one was sentenced in April while the other was sentenced this week.

According to a Facebook post on the Bloomington Police Department’s page, the two men fought the shop owner and fired a weapon inside the store. The owner, the post said, was pistol whipped as well as the handgun jammed. Both took merchandise from the store and left the area.

The shop owner was hospitalized for four days and has since recovered from his injuries.

Detectives used license plate reader cameras to search for the getaway car. They found a matching vehicle, with Iowa plates, that was linked to one of the men.